June 10, 1956 - June 21, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Maurita Cindy Laube, age 64, peacefully passed away at her residence in the loving tender care of her hospice caretaker and her husband, Larry Laube. After a surgery in late January, Jo's body, but not her spirit could no longer hold on. Maurita Cindy Hayes was born on June 10, 1956, in Eau Claire WI, the daughter of Curtis and Ardella Hayes. She was nicknamed "Jo Jo" by her father, more than likely because of her go-go drive, spunk, and attitude. Jo was a very determined driven woman, knowing what she wanted to achieve and doing what it took to get her accomplishments complete. Jo attended Lincoln Elementary, Franklin High and graduated UW-Whitewater receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Preschool Development and Education. Maurita married Larry Laube on August 22, 1986, extending her family.
Maurita served as a Substitute teacher in the Janesville school district for many, many years. As all teachers know, once you are labeled a great substitute they will always keep you going from class to class. Jo taught all subjects until she retired from teaching and became self-employed, running Lobby Daycare from her home alongside her husband, Larry. As a couple they enjoyed seeing the little ones come in with bright, youthful, smiling faces, but they also enjoyed watching them go and their home returning to quiet once again.
Jo was a loving and cherished member of Mt. Calvary Church in Janesville. As A Lady of the Church, Jo welcomed new members with open arms and enjoyed past and current members through handmade notes and face-time phone calls. Jo will be especially remembered for outgoing personality and crafts.
Jo is survived by her husband, Larry; four sons: Matthew and Joshua (Jessica) Kirchstein of Baraboo, Mike (Cindy) Laube of Sun Prairie, and Greg Laube of San Diego; seven grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was proceeded in death by parents, Curt and Ardella Hayes.
Private Memorial Services will be held at Mount Calvary Church. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com