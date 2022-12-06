Maurice R. "Ron, Mo" Webb

October 2, 1952 - November 29, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Maurice "Ron" "Mo" R. Webb, age 70, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at home. He was born in Stoughton, WI on October 2, 1952, the son of Morris and Virginia (Stark) Webb. He was a 1971 graduate of Albany High School and attained an Associate Degree from Blackhawk Technical College. Ron married Debra L. Ziebell on July 22, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2021. Over his working career Ron farmed, drove semi-truck and also worked in maintenance for a few different companies including MPC in Delavan. He loved fishing, putting models together and spending time with the love of his life, Debra.

To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.