Maurice R. "Ron, Mo" Webb

Edgerton, WI - Maurice "Ron" "Mo" R. Webb, age 70, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at home. He was born in Stoughton, WI on October 2, 1952, the son of Morris and Virginia (Stark) Webb. He was a 1971 graduate of Albany High School and attained an Associate Degree from Blackhawk Technical College. Ron married Debra L. Ziebell on July 22, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2021. Over his working career Ron farmed, drove semi-truck and also worked in maintenance for a few different companies including MPC in Delavan. He loved fishing, putting models together and spending time with the love of his life, Debra.
Ron is survived by his nephew, John Webb; father-in-law, Erwin Ziebell; 2 sisters-in-law, Janet Ziebell and Linda Ziebell; brother-in-law, Steve Ziebell; aunts and uncles: Barb (Dale) Bieck, Shirley Balis and Carolyn Johnson; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and 4 brothers: Jerold, Kenneth, James, and John.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Fassett Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Ron's name to Wisconsin PBS or the Sandhill Crane Foundation. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
