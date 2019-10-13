April 10, 1943 - October 9, 2019

Janesville/Adams Friendship, WI -- Maurice M. Philumalee, age 76, passed away from cancer on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Maury was born on April 10, 1943, in Madison, WI, to David and Mary Philumalee. He was raised in Janesville and after high school joined the US Navy. He took part in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon return he attended Madison Business College, graduating with a degree in accounting. Maury worked for Ashland Chemical Company and later at Gilman Engineering, retiring as a machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything to do with nature.

Maury is survived by his brothers, Rob of Edgerton, and Thomas J. (Joanne) of Olympia, WA; sister-in-law, Margaret A. of Sun Prairie; many nephews, nieces, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Leonard D.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 11 am until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. 608-249-8257