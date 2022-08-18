Maurice Francis "Moe" Fraunfelder, Jr.

November 2, 1940 - August 13, 2022 Lewes, DE - Maurice "Moe" Fraunfelder left Janesville HS class of '59 midway through his junior year to enlist in the U.S. Navy, where he remained until his retirement in 1980 as a Lieutenant Commander. During those 23 years, he earned 3 degrees in Engineering, and had the opportunity to travel around the world, including a tour in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972. His last tour was in Naples, Italy, which he said was always his favorite of the many countries he visited. After retiring from the Navy, he married his soul mate, Linda Fraunfelder and they lived in the same house in Alexandria, Virginia until her death in 2019. His son, Chet Fraunfelder pre-deceased him earlier this year.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Fraunfelder Cantwell and son, Drew Fraunfelder, both residing in Virginia; as well as a brother and 2 sisters, all from Janesville; 9 grandchildren whom he doted on; and many nieces and nephews. Family was important to Moe--he was loving and loyal. He also loved Janesville. He often said that his frequent trips back there were his "going home."
To plant a tree in memory of Maurice Fraunfelder, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.