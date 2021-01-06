October 9, 1930 - January 1, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Maurice D. "Moe" McDonald: 90, of Elkhorn, WI died Friday January 1, 2021 at Kindred Hearts of Elkhorn, WI. Maurice was born October 9, 1930 in Dodge City, WI the son of the late Archibald "Archie" and Thelma (Achterberg) McDonald. He served in the US Army from 1950 until 1953. For 40 years he was united in marriage Sylvia Welch. Maurice operated the D & E Auto Parts of Abells Corners north of Elkhorn from 1962 until he sold the business in 1994. He enjoyed camping and fishing, and was a NASCAR enthusiast. He is survived by his Three children: Twila Voss of Greendale, WI, Mark McDonald of Elkhorn, WI and Dawn (Scott) Rhyan of Elkhorn, WI, Twelve grandchildren: Brianne (Jamie) Miller-Rowe, Brittney (Michael) Voss, Cole McDonald, Brooke Voss, Micaela (Alex) Bondar, Braidon Voss, Sydney McDonald, MacKenzie Rhyan, Ian McDonald, Kamryn Rhyan, Quinn and Chole McDonald. Five great-grandchildren: Chase and Travis Miller, Rory Rowe, Briar Sitte and Nora Bondar. Loving companion Patricia Miller, his brother Robert MacDonald of Colorado Springs, CO, two sisters: LuAnn Allen of Lake George, CO and Bev Johnson of Wonder Lake, IL and his former wife Sylvia McDonald of Elkhorn, WI, and by many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by son in law David Voss, daughter-in-law, Julie McDonald, grandson-in-law, Bret Miller, two brothers, Vernon and Gale McDonald and by six sisters, Charlotte McDonald, Bernice Fleck, Betty McDonald, Beatrice Fell, Shirley Hollendyke and Donna Hamby.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year, time and date to be determined and announced. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory.