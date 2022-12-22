Maurice C Kalb

September 25, 1931 - December 17, 2022
Appleton/Milton, WI - Maurice Kalb, age 91 was born to Ernest and Margaret (Piper) Kalb in Sharon Wisconsin. He grew up with his three brothers on a farm that was lost during the depression due to financial and growing conditions; but due to the parents' persistence with an 8-year legal battle, won the ownership of their farm back in a case held in the federal supreme court. Maurice left his small farming community to attend Carthage College in Carthage, Ill. During that time his plans were interrupted when drafted into the army to serve during the Korean Conflict, stationed in northern Japan. He always said he learned to deal with fear of things he could not control from this experience. After returning to Carthage to finish his degree he fell in love with Yvonne Spinhirne who he later married and shared times raising their children, attending Faith United Methodist Church, and producing a large vegetable garden. They enjoyed traveling and saw family and much of Wisconsin and the United States. Following college, he became a high school science teacher and finished a master's degree at UW Madison. He moved to Milton, Wisconsin to teach at Milton Union High School and then took a job he enjoyed for 33 years at UW Whitewater as an Assistant Professor teaching undergraduate Biology. He furthered his education at Ohio University. He enjoyed quizzing people on their basic knowledge of Biology with the intent to share his understanding of the importance of scientific thought describing and defining the miracle of life. His family describe him as resourceful, environmentally conscious, and loyal. He is remembered by his children, Dawn (Eric) Blankenheim, Scott (Jane) Kalb, his brother Ernest (Virginia) Kalb. His 7 grandchildren: Audrey (Joel) Gilfillan, Quinn (Sarah Burns) Blankenheim, Sophie Blankenheim, Brittney Grosskopf (Trevor Carr), Samantha (Johnny) Boschma, Ashley (Brett) Fuller, and Christopher Kalb. He has 3 great grandchildren: Carson Pohlman, and Wyatt and Maelynn Fuller. He is preceded in death by his wife D. Yvonne (Spinhirne) Kalb, his brothers Paul and Richard Kalb and parents. Funeral Services will be 10:30am Monday December 26, 2022, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton with Pastor Jonathan Kim officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30am until time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at the Milton Junction Cemetery with Military Honors. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.