Janesville, WI - Maurice Arthur Martin, age 84, passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Gays Mills on August 17, 1936, the son of Arthur and Mildred (Jones) Martin. He graduated from Gays Mills High School in 1955. He started working at General Motors in 1955, after graduating high school, and he retired in 1998, after 43 years of service. Maurice served his country in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1958 to 1960. He married Mary Ellen Malakowsky on April 14, 1962. He enjoyed spending time at his farm outside of Gays Mills, hunting, and woodcutting.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; 4 children: Tod (Sue Ramthun) Martin, Mark Martin, Lee Martin, and Andrea (Dan) Deegan; 8 grandchildren: Nichole (Jake) Frost, Brianne Martin, Aaric Martin, Maggie (Doug) Horlacher, Christian Martin, Peyton Martin, Rory Martin, and Walker Deegan; 7 great-grandchildren: Elycia Zych, Madison Zych, Thieran Frost, Makai Martin, Carter Martin, Aubrey Horlacher, and Kendal Horlacher; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
A burial service will be held at the Gays Mills Cemetery on HWY 131 outside of Gays Mill Wisconsin at 1:00 pm on Saturday the 9th of October. Lunch will be provided following the service at the Community Center in downtown Gays Mills.
