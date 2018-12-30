Matthew W. Steinke

July 8, 1980 - December 22, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Matthew W. Steinke, age 38, died from a drug overdose at home on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Matt was born in Janesville on July 8, 1980, the son of Scott and Angela (Krause) Steinke. Matt graduated from Craig High School and went to work as a Brick Mason. He learned the trade from his Dad, and was a very skilled and accomplished mason. Matt battled his demons for many years and lost. Now his family mourns his loss as they try and understand how and why.

I lost a son; Matthew's stay on earth was way too short. He battled the demons in his inner-self and they were way too powerful for him overcome. The demons finally won. Matthew lost that battle sometime during the night of December 21st. May God now rest his troubled soul, and wherever he is at, may he find peace. I will surely miss him as will the others that were close to him! The unanswered question of why this happened, Matthew took with him.

Everyday we should tell someone we love them, we all need that... I wish he was here so I could tell him that, and give him one more hug.

Love and Miss You,

Your Dad

Matt is survived by his Dad, Scott; brothers, Erik (Bethany) Steinke of Anoka, MN and Scott (Danielle) Steinke II of New Berlin, WI; nieces and nephews: Julianna, Kaden, Hope, Theodore, and William; aunts and uncles: Gordon (Leigh) Steinke, Pam (Richard) Schimenek, Gina (Pete) Storrs, Brett Steinke, Melinda (Glenn) Gevaart and Dan (Lisa) Steinke; cousins: Andy, Chad, Tara, and Zach Steinke, Abby, Laura, and Richie Schimenek, Sarah and Kristin Storrs, Kevin and David Steinke, Tyler, Jacob and Lauren Gevaart, Mason and Gavin Steinke; grandmother, Virginia Krause of Wasusau, WI.

He is predeceased by his mother, Angela on December 14, 2017; and grandparents: Bud and Shirley Steinke and Gordon Krause.

A private family service will be held in Merrill, Wisconsin on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Matt's family. Please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com to leave condolences.

