Darien, WI - Matthew T. Shinkus, age 71, of Darien passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at home. He was born in Elkhorn on August 16, 1950 to John and Sophie Shinkus. Matt graduated from DDHS in 1969. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Matt was united in marriage to Deborah Dutton on October 5, 1974 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. He worked for Alliant Energy for over 30 years before retiring. Matt was a member of the Darien Legion Post 450. He also 40 year volunteer at Darien Cornfest.
Matt is survived by his wife, Deb; two sons, Eric (Annette) Shinkus, of Clinton, and Brian (Danielle) Shinkus, of Darien; four grandchildren, Cade, Jenna, Mallory, and Cara; a sister, Ann, of Deerfield, FL; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Frances Dutton; and many nieces and nephews.
Matt is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul; and a sister, Constance.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
