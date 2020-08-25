May 22, 1957 - July 2, 2020
Gig Harbor, WA -- Loving son and brother, Matthew Scott Ellis, age 63, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Rockford, IL on May 22, 1957, the son of Donald and Jean (France) Ellis. He moved to Janesville as a child, and graduated from Craig High School in 1976. Matt finished his schooling in New Jersey, and became an Ink Technician, starting his career for Sun Chemical Corporation in Kent, WA. He quickly moved into management, becoming a product marketing manager at the age of 28. He remarkably became the youngest branch manager for Sun Chemical. Matt first managed the Denver, CO plant, then managed the St. Paul, MN and Portland, OR plants. Matt continued in different facets of the printing business, working his last day near the same city where he started his tremendous career. Matt retired at the age of 60. After retiring, he enjoyed a part time job helping designers at home goods.
Matt was loved and respected by coworkers, always willing to talk and work with everybody from the top down. He told humorous, enjoyable stories that made everyone laugh. He was the ultimate salesman. Matt had lots of friends, and was always the life of the party. He loved to entertain, and was in his element most when golfing with customers and friends. He was an avid sports fan of college football. Matt was a talented artist (pen and pencil drawing) and highly skilled at wood working. Matt enjoyed tinkering in his yard, and was often asked by the ladies in his neighborhood if they could snip his beautiful lilacs when they were in bloom. Matt kept the love and memories of his previous canines, Jewel and Daphne, close to his heart. He missed them dearly.
Matt is survived by his mother, Jean of Janesville, WI; sister, Trudy DuVarney of Janesville; brother, Mark Ellis of Granby, CO; brother, Michael (Katy) Ellis of Fox Island, WA; and numerous cousins; nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Oakley Ellis.
A celebration of life for Matt's close friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations are preferred to your favorite organization. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com