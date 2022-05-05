Matthew "Matt" Ware

Janesville, WI - Matthew Evins "Matt" Ware, of Janesville, WI departed this earthly life April 21, 2022. He was born September 16, 2006 in Madison, Wisconsin the son of Michael and Michelle Ware. Matthew attended Jefferson High School Rockford, IL. He was a member of Lighthouse Temple Pentecostal Church, Inc, where he served on the video ministry. He loved playing video games.
Matthew leaves to cherish many loving memories, his parents, Michelle and Michael; three sisters, Sarah Myles, Gabriela Kiemde and Marie Ware; six brothers, Jeremiah Smith, Elijah Smith, Malachi Ware, Michael Ware Jr., Marcus Ware and Malcom Ware; maternal grandmother Wilhelmina Smith; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Lighthouse Temple Pentecostal Church Inc. 2638 9th Street Rockford, IL 61109. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Ware as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
