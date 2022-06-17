Matthew "Matt" Slowey

Milton/Janesville, WI - Matthew (Matt) David Slowey passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2022 at the age of 71. Matthew was born February 15, 1951. He was a long time resident of Milton/Janesville, Wisconsin. He graduated from Milton High School in 1969, and attended UW Whitewater. Matthew married Ella Hanewold September 17, 1977, together they had two daughters, Nicole Marie and Shelly Lynn. Matthew had two sons from a previous marriage, David Adam and Benjamin Michael. Matthew retired from General Motors in Janesville after 40 years of service. Matthew enjoyed playing football, wrestling, baseball, and was an avid runner. He also loved fishing,hunting and camping. He was a loyal fan of The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers and the Whitewater Warhawks.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Ella; his children: Nicole (Chris) Lippart, Shelly, Benjamin and David; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters and brothers: Jeff (Dori) Slowey, Kevin (Sue) Slowey, Beth (Shayne) Goutcher, Cindy Bontje; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are his parents, Viola and Gerald Slowey; and a sister, Sara.
Private Memorial for Matthew to be decided.
REST IN PEACE OUR WONDERFUL MATT. YOU ARE SO LOVED AND WILL BE MISSED FOREVER AND EVER. UNTIL WE GET TO MEET AGAIN, GOD BLESS.
