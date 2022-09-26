Matthew "Matt" Dilley

Janesville, WI - Please raise a glass, a smile, a humorous story, or even a stick of venison jerky to Matt Dilley, who, on September 22, shrugged off the unfair and cumbersome chains and plagues of this world with his family beside him at UW-Hospital in Madison, and now soars among all that is eternal and beautiful. He was 54. His sister, Marsha (Rod) Vick, will miss his teasing. His nieces and nephews will love him always for his kindness and sense of humor. His son, Hunter, and stepchildren Grace Myers, Brandon Jass, and Ian Larson have lost a strong mentor and friend. Mark (Cheryl) Dilley, of White Lake, Wisconsin, will miss his little brother. Matt's mother, Geneva (Guist) Dilley, will mourn her youngest son. And no one will miss him more dearly than his loving wife Tara Bridges, who he married on August 10, 2020 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and who tirelessly provided support and comfort to Matt in his health struggles. After family, hunting was his great love. He was a member of the Afton Hunt Club, and could deep fry a turkey like a master chef. A UAW member, he was retired from GM. With a smile that often snuck up on folks, Matt made friends like Wisconsin gardens make zucchini. If love transcends every dimension and plane of existence, then Matt must surely feel a tidal wave of it now, from all the friends and family he has left behind who are suddenly realizing how much they will miss him. Yet, free now of the pain of illness and multiple surgeries, he must be enjoying a reunion with his father, William, and his sister, Myra, who may be thinking, 'It's wonderful to see Matt, but why is he here so soon?' The family is planning a celebration of Matt's life. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to the Afton Hunt Club, 5321 Jefferson, Afton, WI, 53501.
