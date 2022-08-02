Milton, WI - Matthew 'Matt' DeWitt, 59, Milton, passed away at his home with his wife by his side after a valiant 10-month fight against Pancreatic Cancer. He was born Feb 17, 1963, in Janesville, WI to the late Ronald and Mary Jo (Coffey) DeWitt. He was a 1981 graduate of Craig High School. On August 18, 2001, he married the love of his life, Connie Knuth at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Matt was a man who always had his mind working on some new idea, giving you his opinion-whether asked or not, was a hard worker, adventurous, and so very generous.
He truly enjoyed hunting especially his yearly trip for deer with his Iowan family; fishing-which included tournaments with Mike and Morgan in Green Bay; golfing including his Thursday Night Men's league with partner Steve Bysted at Bass Creek and the yearly guy's trip somewhere, travelling with his favorite place being Aruba; and being a Green Bay Packers(KIDDING), Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and UW Badger fan. He was also a member of the Janesville Country Club. Matt also enjoyed riding his Harley and even had a ride with Connie for their honeymoon.
Matt began working in the concrete business with Fry Foundations and then Rice & Sons, then off to GM, and after retiring from GM came Snuffy's Still and Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill. To say he loved his Snuffy's Still and Sneakers family would be an understatement and they in return felt the same to Matt; he respected them, and they respected him.
Matt is survived by his loving wife Connie DeWitt; siblings: Stephen (Cindy) DeWitt and Doulas (Shelley) DeWitt; stepmother Pat DeWitt and her family; mother-in-law Marcy Knuth; dog Marlie; Connie's siblings: Kim (Rick) Dutcher, Joe Knuth, Harry (Jane) Knuth, and Amy (Jim) Lea; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, dear friends and his families at Snuffy's and Sneakers. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Karenlyn Elliott; father-in-law Donald Knuth; grandparents; aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Noon at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with Fr. Vince Racanelli presiding. Visitation will begin on Thursday starting at 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM at church. Memorials are appreciated to Lexie's Legacy, PO Box 63, Janesville, WI 53547 or to a Pancreatic Cancer association. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Our family would be remised if we did not say thank you a few people; the Michael Berry Building staff; Dr. Emily Robinson and her staff especially nurse Kathryn and once again to everyone at Snuffy's and Sneakers- he so truly loved and appreciated you all and making both places what they are today and to come.
