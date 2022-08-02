Matthew "Matt" DeWitt

February 17, 1963 - July 30, 2022

Milton, WI - Matthew 'Matt' DeWitt, 59, Milton, passed away at his home with his wife by his side after a valiant 10-month fight against Pancreatic Cancer. He was born Feb 17, 1963, in Janesville, WI to the late Ronald and Mary Jo (Coffey) DeWitt. He was a 1981 graduate of Craig High School. On August 18, 2001, he married the love of his life, Connie Knuth at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

