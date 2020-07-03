August 2, 1991 - June 26, 2020
Seattle, WA -- Matthew Joseph Bunker, age 28 of Seattle, WA, passed away Friday, June 26th 2020, while descending Mount Rainier on a backcountry hike and ski descent. Matthew was born in Charleston, SC on August 2, 1991, and was raised in Delavan, WI. He attended Delavan Christian School and Faith Christian High School before attending The United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. After West Point, Matthew served with the Army's 1st Cavalry as a Recon Scout at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, WA. Matthew had a strong faith in Jesus Christ, and marveled in God's creation. He loved being outside, skiing, hiking, trail running, cycling and going to the family cabin up north. He loved his family and friends, photography and tackling new adventures and challenges. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Matthew was proud of his accomplishments and always encouraged others to seek out new adventures. In his own words:
"I've had the incredible opportunity to run around Mount Rainier on the Wonderland Trail, the Rockwall Trail in Kootenay National Park, complete the challenge Fatdog 120 race in Manning National Park, and the iconic rim to rim to rim at the Grand Canyon. I've been able to ski classic ski routes such as the STS couloir, Forever Young couloir, and the Spearhead Traverse in British Columbia, among other incredible ski descents."
Matthew is survived by his parents, Joe and Carolyn Bunker; his sisters and brother-in-law: Callie Bunker, Catherine and Ben Machen; his grandparents: Eugene and Dolores Bunker and Carolyn Lightfoot; his aunts and uncles: Dave (Alice) Bunker, Tom (Sally) Bunker, Sue O'Keefe, Greg (Lavon) Bunker, Jane (Joseph Sullivan) Bunker, Amanda (Steve) Finch: his cousins: Tim, Jennifer, Mike, Kara, Amanda, Angie, Erin, Chelsea, Sydney, Heather, Tyler, Zachary, Emily, Alex, and Claire. Matthew is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard W. Lightfoot III.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street. The Celebration of Life will also be livestreamed at Welcome! - Delavan Christian Reformed Church. A Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, Delavan, WI. The family hopes to have a second Celebration of Life for Matthew in Washington state later this summer. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com Matthew deeply appreciated his Christian education. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Delavan Christian School and/or Endowment, 848 Oak Street, Delavan, WI 53115. http://www.delavanchristianschool.org/support/donations.cfm
Matthew is now in heaven with Jesus, and we pray that God's name and greater purposes be glorified through Matthew's life and death.