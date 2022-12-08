Matthew J. "Matt" Olin

Milton, WI - Matthew 'Matt' J. Olin, Sr, 76, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at SSM St. Mary Hospital-Madison. He was born March 30, 1946, in Janesville, WI to the late Lee and Hazel (Husker) Olin. Matt served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps honorably.
Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing and a huge fan of the UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers. During his high school years, he was a state wrestling champion and was a captain on the football team.
Matt is survived by his two children: David Olin and Pamela (Britt) Harbin; grandchildren: Alexis Busch, Kordell Busch, Ondrea Busch, and Keyshawn Busch; great grandchildren: Dezmond, Aashya, and Nyomi; his stepchildren; his step grandchildren; brother Robert (Penny) Olin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents; sons: Matt Olin, Jr and Daniel Olin; wife Marian 'Mary' Olin; siblings: Leon Olin, Nancy Potter, and Rose Olin.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, followed by a prayer service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Jim Leeser and followed by Full Military Funeral Honors by the Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Gratiot, WI. Arrangements are being handled by APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville. Online condolences at www.apfelwolfe.com
A special thank you to Nancy Gertsch for always being there helping Matt when he would ask.
