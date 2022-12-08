Matthew J. "Matt" Olin

March 30, 1946 - December 5, 2022

Milton, WI - Matthew 'Matt' J. Olin, Sr, 76, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at SSM St. Mary Hospital-Madison. He was born March 30, 1946, in Janesville, WI to the late Lee and Hazel (Husker) Olin. Matt served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps honorably.

