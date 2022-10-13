Beloit, WI - Matthew David "Pud" Benedict, age 42 of Beloit, WI passed away at Beloit Memorial Hospital on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born on June 18, 1980 in Janesville, the son of David Benedict and Lori (Church) Snyder.
Pud grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1998. While at Parker, he was a member of the golf team and played violin with the Golden Strings and especially enjoyed traveling with them to England, Ireland and Wales. He attended U-W Whitewater and received an associate's degree from MATC in Madison. He was employed as a phlebotomist by CSL Plasma in Beloit.
Pud was an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed playing golf and loved working on building projects at the family's cabin at Arkdale, WI but his greatest joy came from being with family and friends.
Matthew "Pud" Benedict is survived by his mother, Lori (Gary) Snyder; his father Dave Benedict; sisters, Cari (Chad Garthwaite) Cotter, Laurie (Steve Johnson) Snyder-Zipperer; brother, Eric (Erin) Snyder; aunt, Donna Reichert; nieces, Celia Cotter, Abigail Zipperer, Feona Zipperer, Raina Snyder; nephews, Garrison Zipperer and Callon Snyder; special friends, Billy, Erik, James and Bree as well as many others.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Amy and Ralph Benedict, Donald and Alma Church; uncles Brian Church, Kevin Church, Dennis Church and Gerry Reichert; aunts, Kelly Lutzow and Beth Benedict (godmother) and niece, Marianna Farr.
A memorial gathering for family and friends to honor Matthew "Pud" Benedict's life will be held at 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Those attending are encouraged to wear Badgers or Packers attire. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made for Adenocarcinoma Research. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Benedict as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
