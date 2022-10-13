Matthew David "Pud" Benedict

June 18, 1980 - October 7, 2022

Beloit, WI - Matthew David "Pud" Benedict, age 42 of Beloit, WI passed away at Beloit Memorial Hospital on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born on June 18, 1980 in Janesville, the son of David Benedict and Lori (Church) Snyder.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Benedict as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.