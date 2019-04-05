August 7, 1968 - March 31, 2019

Wausau, WI -- On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Matthew Allen Sadler, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 50, from a short battle of lung cancer. Matt was born August 7, 1968 in Burlington, WI to Harvey and Mary Sadler. He graduated from Delavan/Darien High School in 1986, received a BBA/Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1991. He worked for Nestle Purina and Donaldson Company in various management positions. On October 7, 1995, he married Julie and had two beautiful children, Jacob and Roxanne. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and golfing.

He is survived by wife, Julie; son, Jacob; and daughter, Roxanne; parents, Harvey and Mary; mother and father in-law, Gerald and Judith Zingsheim; brother, Kevin Sadler; sister-in-law, Carrie Sadler; niece, Hannah; and nephew, Hunter; and brother, Patrick Sadler. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Allen and Anna Sadler, Ralph and Evelyn Fiebelkorn; and infant niece, Rebecca Sadler.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Chaplain Mark Lewis will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com