October 12, 1964 - August 26, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Mathew John Thompson, 54, Janesville, died of severe head and chest injuries, August 26, 2018, near Tyler, TX, when the front wheel came off of the dump truck that he was transporting for M & L Transport, Longview, TX, causing him to lose control and roll over in a ditch. Mathew was born in Janesville, October 12, 1964, attended Janesville schools.

He is survived by his father, Clair Thompson, Janesville; his mother, Sheila (Campbell) Thompson Klubertanz; and step-father, William Klubertanz, Neilsville, WI; two sons, Christopher Colby, Janesville and Tyler; a sister, Michelle Reith, Janesville; a brother, Mark Thompson, McFarland, WI; several step-sisters and brothers; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

