September 7, 1998 - July 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of an extraordinary son, grandson, brother, cousin, and friend. Masen Rory Crotty, age 20, of Janesville, who left us unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. Masen was born September 7, 1998 in Janesville, WI, the son of Jennifer D. Peterson and Rory J. Crotty. He attended school in McFarland, WI. He had a dedicated passion for shoes, skateboards, tattoos, and Lil' Peep; and there was no skate park too fierce for Masen to surmount. He was a daredevil in a way that would often inspire his friends and family. His sense of humor was impeccable, and he had an amazing way of encouraging us all to keep smiling. Masen cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they are, with honesty, and without asking for anything in return. Those who knew Masen, even a little, know that they will forever have an extraordinary guardian angel watching over them.

He is survived by his best friend and his greatest advocate, his mother, Jennifer Peterson; his father, Rory Crotty; brothers and sister: Cameron Peterson, Madyson Green, and Julian Crotty; grandparents: Connie (Rick) Nance, Larry (Cheryl) Peterson, John Crotty, and Roxanne (Steve) Evenson; aunts and uncles: Sara (Kent) Smith, Stephanie Peterson, Joshua (Leanne) Personett, Marty (Lisa) Peterson, Mike Peterson, Mitch Peterson, and Tasha Amadon; innumerable cousins and friends; however; one specific cousin too significant not to mention; Chad Henning, thank you for all the time, patience, and understanding that you gave to Masen during his precious time with us. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Stevie Pfeiffer.

To our sweet Masen, your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

Love, your family

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the CONCOURSE HOTEL, 1 W. Dayton St., Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

......and she loved a little boy very, very much-

Even more than she loved herself.