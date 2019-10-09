December 7, 1930 - October 5, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Marylyn N. Gasch, 88, of Delavan, passed to eternal life on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. Marylyn was born December 7, 1930 to the late William and Florence (Dilllon) Skog. Marylyn married William Gasch on September 15, 1948 in Sharon, WI. He passed away on August 21, 2010. Marylyn was a longtime Senior Citizen Outreach Worker for Walworth County Department of Human Services, and a member of the Delavan United Methodist Church. Longtime

She is survived by her daughters, Terry (Richard) Klein of Elkhorn, WI, Cheryle (Doug) Bronson of Lakeland, FL; son, William (Putter Larson) of Darien, WI; grandsons, Christopher Klein of Chicago, IL and Andrew Gasch of Clinton, WI. She is also survived by sisters- and brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Ridgestone Village, 1025 S. 2nd St., Delavan, WI, on Friday October 11, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Maribel Celiz officiating. Private interment will take place at the Delavan Memorial Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Croix Hospice appreciated. Betzer Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.