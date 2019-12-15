July 10, 1929 - December 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marylou Goepfert, age 90, of Janesville, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Manor. She was born in Morris, MN on July 10, 1929, the oldest of four children born to William and Genevieve (Mullins) Just. While growing up, Marylou lived in Morris, Marshall and Rochester, MN, moving numerous times because of her father's employment in the grocery business. In 1947, Marylou graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN. She attended nurse's training at St. Mary's in Rochester. After her graduation from Nursing School, she received a scholarship from Dr. Charles Mayo to continue her education beyond Nursing School. Marylou later graduated from Marquette University with a BSN degree. While in Milwaukee, she met her future husband, Robert Goepfert and they were married in June of 1953, sadly, in 1979, they divorced. Marylou and her family moved to Janesville in 1964, and she took a leave from nursing to raise her family. While raising her family, Marylou became involved in activities associated with Dyslexia and learning disabilities, because her children had related challenges. She took training in Rochester related to learning disabilities, and helped develop state laws regarding learning disabilities. In 1974, she returned to nursing, and worked at various nursing homes: Caravilla; Meadow Park; Beloit Convalescent; and Cedar Crest as a staff nurse for many years, retiring in 1993. Marylou was also very active in the community for many years, volunteering with the YMCA; Rock County Health and Human Services Committee; Janesville School System Evaluation Task Force; Rock County Learning Disabilities; Girl Scouts Leader; and Den Mother with the Cub Scouts.

Marylou is survived by her children: Jeanie (Jim) Smith of Westmont, IL, Jim (Deb) Goepfert, Bill (Barb) Goepfert and John (Angel) Goepfert, all of Janesville; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Hofschulte of Lakeville, MN; and brother, Jack Just of Rochester, MN. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Jim Just; and her ex-husband, Bob.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church, with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Memorials made to St. Elizabeth Manor would be appreciated.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com