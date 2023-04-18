Janesville, WI - MaryAnn Reilly, age 89, of Janesville, passed away with all of her children at her bedside on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Fitchburg, WI. MaryAnn was born in Johnstown, WI on December 27, 1933; the daughter of John and Harriet (Langer) Prusansky. She was married to Edward Reilly in Janesville on October 3, 1953; and they were blessed with seven children. MaryAnn worked as a teachers aide for more than 25 years at Wilson Elementary School, as well as being a devoted mother and grandmother to her loving family. She also enjoyed her summers at the family cottage.
MaryAnn is survived by her seven children: Steve Reilly, Diane Reilly, Mary (Mike) Marko, Sharon (Ron) Fenne, Jim (Teresa) Reilly, Dave (Karen) Reilly and Mike Reilly; grandchildren: Kyle (Danielle) Reilly, Chad Pease, Crystal (Mike) Dunham, Marcie (Jason) Kniaz, Adam (Ashley) Reilly, Amanda Reilly, Douglas (Amy) Reilly, Michelle (Nick) Johnson and Jacob (Madison) Reilly; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Patricia Venable; sisters in-law, Harriet Reilly Schumacher and Suzette Becker; as well as other extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Reilly; grandson, Brandon Reilly, daughter in-law, Joy Reilly; son in-law, Mick Pease; sister, Mary Helen Prusansky, and her brother, John Prusansky.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A private family committal service will immediately follow to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nimmer, Mariah, and Katie for all their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.