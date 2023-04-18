MaryAnn Reilly

December 27, 1933 - April 13, 2023

Janesville, WI - MaryAnn Reilly, age 89, of Janesville, passed away with all of her children at her bedside on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Fitchburg, WI. MaryAnn was born in Johnstown, WI on December 27, 1933; the daughter of John and Harriet (Langer) Prusansky. She was married to Edward Reilly in Janesville on October 3, 1953; and they were blessed with seven children. MaryAnn worked as a teachers aide for more than 25 years at Wilson Elementary School, as well as being a devoted mother and grandmother to her loving family. She also enjoyed her summers at the family cottage.