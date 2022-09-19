Mary Theresa Bellis

January 13, 1948 - September 14, 2022

Watertown, WI - Mary Theresa Margaret Bellis was born January 13, 1948 in Janesville, Wisconsin to William and Dorothy (Manthey) Bellis. She died on September 14, 2022 at Marquardt Health Care Center in Watertown, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.