Brodhead, WI - Mary Searles, age 90, of Brodhead, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville. She was born on March 20, 1931 in Spring Valley Township, Rock County. Mary graduated from Brodhead High School in 1948, and Whitewater State Teachers College. Mary married Herbert L. Searles on August 8, 1953 in Brodhead. She was a Teacher in the rural Brodhead area until she started her own family. She also worked as a licensed EMT for many years. She was a member of Brodhead Historical Society, Pythian Sisters, and a Decatur4-H Cooking Leader; she also taught Sunday school; she enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, knitting, traveling and most of all her family.
She is survived by her children: David Searles, Jeanne (Dick) Pinnow, and Chris (Karen) Searles, all of Brodhead; seven grandchildren: Courtney Searles, Erin (Jeremy) Colson, Jared (Michelle) Bednarcik, Lori (Brandon) Riese, Trevor (Cara) Searles, Derrick (Niteal) Pinnow, and Brynn Pinnow; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Jim Caldwell; and sisters, June Mohns, and Jean Caldwell in infancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, February 7, 2022 at EVERSON Funeral Home, Brodhead, with her neighbor, Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood cemetery, Brodhead at a later date. A visitation will be held Sunday, February 6, from 2 to 4 pm at the funeral home.
