Delavan, WI - Mary S. Ynocencio, age 72, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at home. She was born in Stanley, WI on March 22, 1950. She was united in marriage to Evodio "Lolo" Ynocencio in July 2011 in Delavan. Mary was a hair stylist for many years at Cut & Curl, Headlines, and Hairworks. She loved country music, Elvis, and her dog Tex. Mary especially loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Evodio; daughter, Nichole (Alfredo) Baca, of Delavan; step daughter, Diana Michalek, of Delavan; step son, Evodio Jr., of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Ethan, and Maximus, of Delavan, Brooke (Jake) Michalek, of Delavan, Ashlie (Kevin) Moelter, of Lake Geneva, Chad (Briana) Pharris, of Williams Bay, Vincent Lewis, of Delavan, Estefon (Brittany) Guzman, of Delavan, Evodio (Allison) Guzman, of Somerset, Daniel Guzman, of Darien, and Sabastian Ynocencio, of Elkhorn; and great grandchildren, Sofia, Alexis, Ahna, William, Lucas, Benjamin, Riley, Vincent Jr., Bianca, Jaylen, and Esme.
Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Peterson; stepson, Daniel Ynocencio and his fiancé Tracy Strong-Pharris; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Michalek.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
