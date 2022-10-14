Mary S. Ynocencio

March 22, 1950 - October 12, 2022

Delavan, WI - Mary S. Ynocencio, age 72, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at home. She was born in Stanley, WI on March 22, 1950. She was united in marriage to Evodio "Lolo" Ynocencio in July 2011 in Delavan. Mary was a hair stylist for many years at Cut & Curl, Headlines, and Hairworks. She loved country music, Elvis, and her dog Tex. Mary especially loved spending time with her family.

