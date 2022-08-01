Mary Ruth Kasten

March 19, 1945 - July 27, 2022

Albany, WI - Mary Ruth Kasten, age 77, died unexpectantly at home, Wednesday July 27, 2022. She was born March 19, 1945 in Madison, Wisconsin and was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Kasten.

