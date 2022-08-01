March 19, 1945 - July 27, 2022
Albany, WI - Mary Ruth Kasten, age 77, died unexpectantly at home, Wednesday July 27, 2022. She was born March 19, 1945 in Madison, Wisconsin and was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Kasten.
She worked as an LPN at the Aurora Healthcare System in Milwaukee. Mary never had a driver's license, so she became very familiar with the bus system. While living in Milwaukee she subscribed to the Evansville Review to keep up to date with the activities of the kids/family they were involved in and the happening in Evansville. She would clip articles and send them, so they had a keepsake. Mary would make a point to send out yearly holiday cards and notes to family and friends. Once she retired from Nursing, she moved back to Evansville in 2000 to be with her family. Mary was a very strong willed, independent and unique woman who loved being around family and friends. Mary enjoyed and spent a lot of her retired time knitting, working on puzzles, art & crafts and Bingo. Mary always thought of others and liked to bring a smile to their face. She would make family and people she met a craft item, such a knitted hat, scarf, or washcloth. For every wedding and baby that was born, Mary would make that family an Afghan. She would make Afghans for the UW Children's Hospital, Albany Library, MACC Fund (Hope for kids), and she donated to St. Jude's Hospital. Mary also enjoyed looking through "Taste of Homes". She enjoyed making a variety of foods. Some we liked and some not so much. Mary was an avid football fan, who watched many teams, but always cheered for the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She would watch the game in her Team appropriate pajama bottoms.
Mary is survived by a sister, Nancy Gissing and a brother, William Kasten both of Evansville. 3 nieces, Wendy McCoy (Allen), Julie Paton (Jeff Stevens), Kathi Swanson, and 1 nephew, Timothy Paton (LeAnn). Mary is survived by many great and great- great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and niece Lindsay Jo Losch (Kasten).
Visitation will be held on August 8, 2022 from 10:00am-11:00am at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Friends may call at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville from 10:00 until the time of burial. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville.
