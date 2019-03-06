Mary (Roherty) Fischer

December 3, 1923 - March 4, 2019

Jefferson, WI -- Mary Elizabeth Roherty Fischer was called home to God on Monday, March 4, 2019. Mary was born in Janesville, WI, on December 3, 1923 to John J. Roherty and Ruth Blakely Roherty. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1939, and on July 24, 1943 she married Raymond John Fischer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Throughout her lifetime, Mary worked at East Elementary School, Badger Printing Press and at Dr. Scholl's Shoe Manufacturing Company, all in Jefferson. She also volunteered at St. Coletta of Jefferson in the mail department, and as an usher at the University of Whitewater Theater Department. Mary was also a member of the Council of Catholic Women. Mary enjoyed playing cards, reading, eating out with friends, and in her earlier years she loved to line dance and do aerobic dance. In recent years, she moved to Alden Estates in Jefferson, where she met new friends among the nurses, nurse's aides, the staff of Alden, volunteers and the residents. While there, she engaged in many activities, especially bingo. Her favorite songs were "Deep Purple" by Ella Fitzgerald; "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong and any Irish song, especially "Danny Boy." In 1999, Mary was able to visit the beautiful isle of Ireland with her daughter and her Roherty clan. She and Ray were Badger football fans and followed the team to many bowl games.

Mary is survived by her son, Richard John (Susan L.) Fischer of Windsor; and her daughter, Sister Susan Rae Fischer, OSF of Milwaukee; special cousins, Jerry Hickey and Richard Roherty; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Joan Fischer; nieces and nephews; many cousins; friends; and special friend, Sharon Endl. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Raymond; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Tony Galante; brother and sister-in-law, John and Gloria Roherty; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Orrin Mode; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert Fischer and Helen Fischer Stowe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 324 E. North St., Jefferson, WI 53549. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Jefferson. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, WI is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Alden Estates of Jefferson and Rainbow Hospice, for their loving and compassionate care that they gave to our mother. She and her Irish smile will be dearly missed.