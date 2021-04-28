December 22, 1926 - April 22, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mary "Pat" Johnson, age 94, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born in Janesville on December 22, 1926; the daughter of Dennis H. and Kathryn (Spangler) Casey. Pat attended Madison Business College and eventually began working at the General Motors Corporation in 1950. It was there that she met Arthur E. Johnson, and they were later married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milton on May 14, 1955. Pat continued working at GM until 1962, when she made the decision to stay home to raise her children. Pat regularly supported and donated to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, as she had an affinity for animals of all kinds. Pat's family meant everything to her. She especially enjoyed their weekly gatherings where there was no shortage of laughter. That's what made her heart sing.
Pat will be dearly missed by her daughters: Kristine (John Mudgett) Johnson and Kathleen (Keith) Lawver; grandchildren: Lucas Waldburger, Andrew Waldburger, Andrew Mudgett, Maxwell (Karynne) Lawver, and Hayden Lawver; siblings: Donna (Bart Walsh) Kashinski, Dennis Casey, and Kathleen Casey; and many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur in 1993; son, Steven A. Johnson; and brothers: Richard and Thomas Casey.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. David Wanish officiating; with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For a livestream link of the service, online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.