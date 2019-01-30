April 30, 1950 - January 28, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Mary P. Runaas, age 68, of Orfordville, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born on April 30, 1950 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Hershel and Gladys (Hanold) Brockman. She married Dale R. Runaas on August 31, 1968 at Luther Valley Church, rural Orfordville. Mary was a bookkeeper for many businesses. She was passionate about sign-language and being an interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing. Mary also enjoyed computer work, movies, and horses. She and her husband attended the New Life Church, Janesville, WI.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dale; a daughter, Kathleen Turrubiartes of Marshall, WI; two brothers, Richard (Claudia) Underhill of Edgerton, WI, and Lawrence Underhill of Orfordville; two sisters, Carol (Howard) Kohls of Vesper, WI, and Nancy Clankie of Orfordville; four grandchildren: Kailyn, Cord, Manny and Tony; good friends, Wayne (Jane) Krause and their children, Lindsey and Jaley. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Schwartzlow; and two brothers, Clarence Underhill and William Newcomb.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 1, 2019, at the D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, rural Beloit, WI. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com