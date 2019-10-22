Mary "Muzzy" McIntyre

December 24, 1953 - October 16, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Mary "Muzzy" A. McIntyre, age 65, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Edgerton on December 24, 1953, the daughter of Harold "Sharky" and Doris (Kopke) McIntyre. Mary was an amazing woman, and her door was always open to anyone. So many people were better for knowing her. She cherished time with her grandchildren and all of her family. She enjoyed fishing and her occasional trips to the casino. Until we meet again on Bluebird Island, Love you to the moon and back...

Mary is survived by her four boys: Michael (Samantha) McIntyre of Janesville, Casey McIntyre of Madison, Anthony Hibbler of Janesville and Sedrick (Nikole) Hibbler of Madison; 14 grandchildren: Mikey, Aiden, Makenzie, Makiah, Benzi, Kiyan, Traesen, Kashlynn, Lincoln, Taevion, Laynee, Tavari, Ziggy and Moon; six siblings: Gary Olson of Edgerton, Connie Bin-Rella of Janesville, Judy McIntyre of Edgerton, Edward (Michelle) McIntyre of Orfordville, Jane McIntyre of Janesville and Brenda McIntyre of Madison; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from Noon until 2 p.m. with a Sharing of Memories starting at 2 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Following the sharing of memories, there will be a gathering at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 N. Main St. Janesville. Memorials would be appreciated to go to the family. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com