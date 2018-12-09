April 6, 1929 - December 4, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Mary Marshall, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at St. Elizabeth's Manor in Footville. She was born in Janesville on April 6, 1929, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Mooney) Marshall. She graduated from Mercy High School in Milwaukee, and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.
Mary is survived by her brother, Edward (Nancy) Marshall; nieces and nephews: Theresa (Jeff) Amundson, Laurie (Pat) Saucerman, Tom (Hollie) Marshall, John (Theresa) Marshall and Julie Marshall; great-nieces and nephews: Jen Amundson, Mike (Jen) Amundson, Kim (Kyle) Hillison, Michelle (Ryan) Lund, Elizabeth Saucerman (Dan), Joe Saucerman (Angela), Jake Marshall (Jaimee), Ben (Alexis) Marshall, Katie Marshall (Jake), Daniel Marshall, Konner Christianson; great-great-nieces and nephews, Dylan Amundson, Mason Marshall, Parker Van de Hei, Emma Bates; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Janet Marshall and Jean Marshall; and brother, Thomas Marshall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Footville. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
