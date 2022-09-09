Tomah, WI - Mary (Marjorie McNeill) Singleton, born in Burley, Idaho on April 30, 1927, died September 2, 2022 in Tomah, WI. Mary graduated from Janesville High School in 1946. Mary met her husband at the University in Madison. They settled in his home town of Camp Douglas, WI. He ran the General Store and delivered Rural Route Mail. Mary taught art for children in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, where she made learning fun.
Mary spent most of her life in Camp Douglas. Where she developed her own art in a folk art style all her own. The Lang Company discovered her, and published a long line of everything from periodical covers to cards, calendars and puzzles.
She loved to travel. She was able to travel to France, England and Scotland as well as Bora Bora. She loved decorating her home in Camp Douglas and collected antiques, French Quimper and vintage toys. Always creative, she spent her senior years hooking rugs and pillow covers.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Douglas Singleton; both parents, Verne Melville McNeill and Jane (Dickerson McNeill) Hupp; both brothers, Robert Verne and James Edward McNeill. She is survived by her four children: sons, John Douglas Singleton and Robert James Singleton; daughters, Elizabeth Singleton Boltik and Susan Singleton Alexander; one sister, Nancy McNeill Raufman; various grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private grave-side service will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Camp Douglas cemetery.
