Mary (Marjorie McNeill) Singleton

April 30, 1927 - September 2, 2022

Tomah, WI - Mary (Marjorie McNeill) Singleton, born in Burley, Idaho on April 30, 1927, died September 2, 2022 in Tomah, WI. Mary graduated from Janesville High School in 1946. Mary met her husband at the University in Madison. They settled in his home town of Camp Douglas, WI. He ran the General Store and delivered Rural Route Mail. Mary taught art for children in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, where she made learning fun.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Singleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.