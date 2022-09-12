Mary Margaret Neal

March 3, 1945 - September 9, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Mary Margaret Neal, 77, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Edgerton Hospital. She was born March 3, 1945, in Fairmont, WV to the late James P. and Margaret A. (Joyce) Ford. On July 8, 1967, Mary Margaret would marry James L. Neal in Fairmont, WV. He would precede her in death on May 21, 2006.

