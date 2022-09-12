Edgerton, WI - Mary Margaret Neal, 77, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Edgerton Hospital. She was born March 3, 1945, in Fairmont, WV to the late James P. and Margaret A. (Joyce) Ford. On July 8, 1967, Mary Margaret would marry James L. Neal in Fairmont, WV. He would precede her in death on May 21, 2006.
Mary Margaret, aside from being a mom, was a nurse for her working life. Even after retiring as a nurse, she decided to be a travel nurse in Romania for a number of weeks. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, watching cooking shows, being an avid reader, and she loved to travel especially with Jim.
Mary Margaret is survived by her three children: Stephanie (Tom) Schultz, Michael (CJ) Neal, and Thomas (Renee) Neal; three grandchildren: Aiden, Sean, and Ellie; granddogs: Zoey, Tally, Buddy, and Nala; plus a niece and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim; and brothers Jim Ford and Bernie Ford.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St, Edgerton, WI. The visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 AM to time of service at the funeral home. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com. Memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The family wishes to acknowledge Jason Hoff and Amy Karpes, Barry Peterson, Kathy Sanderson and Nancy Sanderson for what you did to help Mary Margaret and the Neal family.
