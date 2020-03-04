September 25, 1917 - February 27, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Mary Margaret Cullen passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 at 102 years of age. Her priorities in life were faith, family and friends. With a twinkle in her eye and a lovely smile, she spread joy to all whom she encountered.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gail Cullen; her parents, Nellie and Jim Manogue; two brothers, James and Emmett (Gerry) Manogue; and a sister, Gertrude (Willard) Meyer.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her five children: Carole Kretschman, Madison, WI; Gary (Nancy) Cullen, Spring Green, WI; Suzy (Mike) Lawton, Janesville, WI; Michael (Peg) Cullen, Madison, WI; Tricia Cullen, Janesville, WI; son in-law, Tom Kretschman, Verona, WI, and daughter in-law, Barbara Cullen, Janesville, WI.

She is further survived by 13 grandchildren: John (Michelle) Kretschman, Oregon, WI; Julie Kretschman Frederick, Madison, WI; Jennifer Kretschman Fichtner, Janesville, WI; Brent Cullen, Vietnam; Jason Cullen, Saudi Arabia; Brian Lawton, Janesville, WI; Katie Kretschman, Middleton, WI; Mark (Kris) Lawton, Madison, WI; Ryan Cullen, Janesville, WI; Emily (Dave) Nelson, Wausau, WI; Stephanie Lawton, Janesville, WI; Nora Cullen, Boston, MA; and Willa Cullen, Fitchburg, WI.

Great grandchildren: Mateo and Natalia Kretschman; Fritz and Lucille Lawton; Evan, Alex and Maddy Lawton; and Lauren Nelson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private family interment will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family.