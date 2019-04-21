April 18, 1938 - April 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mary Margaret Boston, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. She was born on April 18, 1938 in Janesville, the daughter of James, Sr. and Agatha (Theisen) Condon. Mary earned her Bachelor's of Education degree in 1966 from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She was married to her loving husband, Everett E. Boston at Saint Patrick Catholic Church on September 18, 1965 and they spent 28 wonderful years together, before his passing on March 27, 1994. Mary was an educator in the Southern Wisconsin area for many years, teaching children in the Milton, Lakeview, and Whitewater School Districts, and finally retiring after 28 years with St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson. Mary enjoyed traveling, whether it was with Everett or friends, Dorothy Reddy or Dodie Weberpal; she loved her trips to England, Canada, France, Ireland or to any of the 50 states. Mary was creative, and enjoyed making crafts or beautiful floral arrangements. Raised in Janesville, she quickly came to love the country and life on the family farm, Boston Farms, helping out with the daily responsibilities, and even skittishly driving the farm's semi truck at Everett's request. Mary was a devoted wife and mother, and lovingly took up the role as caretaker for several family members, most notably for her daughter, Betsy. Mary was dearly loved and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa and Elizabeth "Betsy" Boston; sister in-law, Jacqueline Condon; cousin, Rita (Ray) Coates; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Everett; her parents; and brothers, James Condon, Jr. and Thomas Condon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in MILTON; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. A private family burial will be held at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lomira, WI on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com