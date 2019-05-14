April 30, 1931 - May 12, 2019

Stoughton, WI -- Mary M. Vaage, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Milestone Living Center in Stoughton. She was born April 30, 1931, in Highland, WI, the daughter of Milton and Stella (Zimlicka) Woodruff. Mary attended high school in Lake Mills. She married Vernon Vaage on September 23, 1950. After her marriage, she and Vernon moved to the Stoughton area. She worked as a waitress for the Norse Chalet in Stoughton for many years. She was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton, where she taught Sunday School, worked funeral luncheons, and was an altar guild member. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and was well known for her crocheting and sewing. Mary and Vernon loved to travel, and visited every state in the U.S. except Alaska.

Mary is survived by her children, Kathrine (John) Nelson of Edgerton and John Vaage of Milton; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jon) Spike, Zachary (Taylor) Nelson, Shawn Vaage and Andrew Vaage; sister-in-law, Betty (Irv) Melaas; and brother-in-law, Leon Vaage; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon, in 2009; and a brother, John "Jack" Woodruff.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Covenant Lutheran Church, Stoughton, with Pastor Sara Rabe officiating. Visitation times will be from 4 p.m. until time of services Thursday at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com