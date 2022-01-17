June 1, 1948 - January 7, 2022
Albany, WI - Mary Louise (Swenson) Bergendal went home to Jesus on January 7, 2022 at the age of 73. Mary was born to Ruth and Morris Swenson on June 1, 1948 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the third of five children. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1966, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Mary was employed as an executive secretary in both Milwaukee and Janesville, where she met the love of her life, her husband, Rick. They married in 1973, built a home, and raised their two children, Joshuah and Eleanora, all while they ran their family business together, Bergendal and Sons Septic Service. She later worked for Alliant Energy. Mary gave back to her community throughout her lifetime. She started as a Y-Teen leader, a Brownie leader, was a member of Edgerton School Board, and was an active member of Fulton Church Congregation.
Mary was outspoken and honest. She loved fiercely, and always spoke from her caring heart. Her family was everything to her. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, she was the ultimate Grammy. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and brought her joy on a daily basis, whether it be by doing crafts with them, doing puzzles, making cookies or having special days she arranged with each one. Mary also loved traveling, decorating her lovely homes, cooking, reading, quilting, embroidery, shopping, keeping in touch with people through social media, and a cold margarita after a long day. Throughout her life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Mary joins her daughter, Nora Bergendal; parents, Ruth and Morris Swenson; brother, Tom Swenson; nephew, Aaron Swenson; niece, Keri Wincapaw; brother-in-law, Gary Bergendal; father-in-law, Ralph Bergendal; mother-in-law, Clara Chalsma; and father-in-law, LeRoy Chalsma in Heaven.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rick; son, Joshuah (Tirea) Bergendal; grandchildren: Mya Bergendal, Keaton Bergendal, Oliviah Bergendal, Louis Bergendal and Ember Bergendal; her sister, Sharon (Ken) Schmeling; sister, Alice Babler; brother, David Swenson; sister-in-law, Wanda (Dick) Stark; sisters-in-law, Julie Bergendal and Kim (Mike) Wincapaw; many beloved nieces and nephews; and so many special friends that meant the world to her - you all know who you are.
A memorial service at Fulton Church, 9209 N Fulton Street, Edgerton, Wisconsin will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11, Luncheon to follow. A private burial will take place at Grove Cemetery on Roherty Road, Janesville, WI at a later date. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Fulton Church.
Psalm 23