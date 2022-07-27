Mary "Louise" Dean

October 24, 1942 - July 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - Mary "Louise" Dean, age 79 of Janesville, WI passed away on July 25, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on October 24, 1942 in Hillsboro, WI, the daughter of Adolph and Eva (Beranek) Janousek. She grew up in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1959.