Janesville, WI - Mary "Louise" Dean, age 79 of Janesville, WI passed away on July 25, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on October 24, 1942 in Hillsboro, WI, the daughter of Adolph and Eva (Beranek) Janousek. She grew up in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1959.
Louise married James L. Dean on November 19, 1960. The Deans moved to Janesville where James was employed by General Motors. Louise was employed by the Boston Store as manager of the men's department and made many life-long friends with her fellow employees there. She enjoyed being a volunteer at Healthnet, loved gardening, reading and doing genealogy. She also took great care of her rescue cats. She was very proud of her Czechoslovakian heritage.
Louise is survived by three sons: David Dean of Colorado and his children Tyler, Samantha (Andy) Palan and their children, Piper and Skylar; Olivia and her daughter, Ari: Ken (Deborah) Dean of Milton and their children, Elyse (Stephen) Schantz, Emily and Elizabeth: Allen (Lisa) Dean of Overland Park, KS and their children Allison, Nolan and Jayme: sister, Linda (Jack) Heding of Hillsboro, WI; brother, Larry (Carol) Janousek of Texas; brother-in-law, Don Stanek of Sun Prairie, WI; sister-in-law, Linda Janousek of Middleton, WI.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, James Dean who passed away on December 15, 2000. Her parents Adolph and Eva Janousek, sister, Lorraine Stanek and brothers, Le Roy Janousek and Lyle Janousek also predeceased her.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A prayer service will follow at Noon Monday at the FUNERAL HOME. Private entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101 or Healthnet, 23 West Milwaukee Street, Janesville, WI 53548. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.