March 22, 1930 - January 16, 2020

Darien, WI -- Mary Lou Meyer, 89, of Darien, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn. She was born on March 22, 1930 in Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Linnie Smith. In July of 1952, she married Burnell Wm Meyer. Burnell predeceased her in 2006. She and her husband dairy farmed at the family farm in Darien Twsp. for over 55 years. Mary Lou was a nurse and Lakeland Medical Center for many years, and also a home care nurse, while still having time for her family and the family farm. She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church.

Mary Lou is survived by her two sons, Peter (Debra) Meyer of Darien and Jim (Sue) Meyer of Darien; daughter, Christine (Lyle) Eichman of Darien; brother, Harold (Mary) Smith of Wisconsin Dells; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; and three sisters: Violet, Shirley and Judy.

A visitation will be held at the Betzer Family Funeral Home, 118 S. 2nd street, Delavan, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, with a funeral service at 12 p.m., with Chaplain Lora of St. Croix Hospice officiating. Burial will follow in Darien Cemetery. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.