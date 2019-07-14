January 22, 1928 - July 9, 2019

Rockton, IL -- Mary Lou Lindroth, 91, of Rockton, IL, died at 3:10 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in her home. She was born January 22, 1928, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford and May (Boerner) Jaquith. Mary Lou graduated from Rock Valley College with Associate Degrees in Humanities and Art. She married Donald Earl Lindroth in Milwaukee, WI on September 9, 1950. Mary Lou was employed as a secretary by the Girl Scouts until 1976, and then she volunteered her time until 2002, and recently received a certificate honoring her 80 years of service. She is a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL, where she was in the choir. She started playing softball at the age of 51, and played for 10 years. She was a member of the WRRA and Stateline Artist.

Mary Lou is survived by her children: Eric (Deb) Lindroth, Mary (Patrick) Mallow, Karl (Harriet) Lindroth, Kris Craddick, Sarah K. Maitland, Harry Lindroth; grandchildren: Kerry (Sarah) Lindroth, Kelli (Ramsey) Senger, Michael (Erica) Craddick, Sarah Craddick, Nathan (Dalanea) Mallow, Derek and Jennifer Mallow, Heidi (Dave Dwyer), Holly and Heather (fiance Mike Stone) Lindroth, Lisa (Paul) Sharman, Shannon (Robert) Jacobi and Tiffiny Maitland, Heather Thomas, Elizabeth (Alan) Miller, Justin Holstrom; 11 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Sloan, Beck, Wyatt, Ainsley, Axel, Phoenix, Zoe, Gabriel, Alexia, Emma, Michael; brother, Harold Jaquith; sister, Janice Culberson; numerous nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Dave (Rebecca) Craddick; and sister-in-law, Vivian Lindroth. She was predeceased by her parents and husband.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4881 Kilburn Ave, Rockford, IL, with Reverend Frank Ciprys officiating. Burial will be in Willwood Burial Park in Rockford, IL. A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of ceremony. Memorials may be given to The Girl Scouts, WRRA or American Cancer Society.