Janesville, WI - Mary Lou Hostrawser, 87, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living. She was born on February 9, 1935, in Black River Falls; the daughter of John and Mabel (Beck) Pauley. She graduated from Black River High School in 1953. She retired as a medical transcriptionist from the Dean Riverview Clinic. She loved to bake, especially at Christmas. After retirement she enjoyed reading, watching her favorite TLC channel programs, and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed taking bus trips with friends to the casino to play the slots.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Cathleen (Dick) Deckert of Union, OR, and Barbara (Dave) Neumann of Janesville; grandchildren: Rebecca, Jennifer, Zachary, Riley; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Patricia Nordahl.
Graveside services will be held at a later date with burial at Riverside Cemetery in BRF. Buswell Funeral Home in Black River Falls is assisting the family. Memorials can be made to Agrace.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living and Agrace of Janesville, for the wonderful care and assistance they provided to Mary Lou and her family.
