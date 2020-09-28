September 3, 1948 - September 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Mary Lou Churchill, 72, of Janesville, WI, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her home. She was born on September 3, 1948 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Ruby (Rennison) Meyers. Mary Lou was a 1966 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Gary Churchill on May 29, 1976 in Rockton, IL. Mary Lou was previously employed by WBEL/WRWC for over 25 years as a traffic manager, and retired from CB&K Plumbing Supply as a purchaser. She enjoyed fishing at Parker Lake in Portage for over 20 years, and spending time at her son's cabin in Winter, WI. Mary Lou and Gary loved going to the casinos and traveling to Arizona, California, Biloxi, MS and most recently to Michigan. She and her husband also enjoyed watching their grandchildren's activities.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Churchill of Janesville, WI; son, James "Jim" (Kathy) Churchill of Beloit, WI; daughters: Theresa Hineline of Whitewater, WI, Jennifer Churchill of AZ, and Tammy (Fabian) Pesenti of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Randy (Monica) Churchill; many nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Gary Meyers; and niece, Amy Harriman-Churchill.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Private family graveside services will be held in East Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Mary Lou's name to Mercyhealth at Home Hospice, Janesville, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
The family would like to thank Mercyhealth at Home Hospice, for the care that was given to Mary Lou.