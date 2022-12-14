Janesville, WI - Mary Lou Chesmore entered fully into the presence of the Lord on December 11, 2022; she was 86. A long-time Milton resident, Mary Lou was born in Janesville on February 24, 1936; the daughter of Thomas and Kathryn (Hall) Radigan. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and Janesville High School before pursuing her nursing degree at St. Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford. Mary Lou spent her entire career as a nurse, serving several decades as the long-term care nursing administrator at Memorial Community Hospital in Edgerton. She spent her final years as a resident at Edgerton Care Center on the same floor of the building where she served others during her career.
Above all else, Mary Lou was a mother and grandmother who cherished her Catholic faith and adored her four children, four granddaughters and her great grandchildren. Constantly putting their needs before her own, Mary Lou taught her children the meaning of selfless love. She and her husband Don played instrumental roles caring for the community through health care and public safety. Don and Mary Lou were married for 65 years until his passing in May. Mary Lou was a passionate Wisconsin sports fan, enjoying many trips to County Stadium, Camp Randall and Miller Park, where she threw out the first pitch at a Brewers game in 2012.
Mary Lou is survived by her four children: Tom (Jane) Chesmore, Sharyl Chesmore, Donna (Kerry) Storbakken and Greg (Chad Weick) Chesmore. Her four granddaughters, great grandsons and great granddaughters were the light of her life. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Donahue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; her sister, Kathryn; her brother, Thomas; and one great grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION in Milton with Rev. David Wanish officiating. Visitation will be held at Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will immediately follow Mass to St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Milton. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Mary Lou was baptized and married at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville, a special church to the Radigan and Chesmore families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Patrick Church Capital Campaign, 315 Cherry St., Janesville, WI 53548.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.