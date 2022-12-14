Mary Lou Chesmore

February 24, 1936 - December 11, 2022

Janesville, WI - Mary Lou Chesmore entered fully into the presence of the Lord on December 11, 2022; she was 86. A long-time Milton resident, Mary Lou was born in Janesville on February 24, 1936; the daughter of Thomas and Kathryn (Hall) Radigan. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and Janesville High School before pursuing her nursing degree at St. Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford. Mary Lou spent her entire career as a nurse, serving several decades as the long-term care nursing administrator at Memorial Community Hospital in Edgerton. She spent her final years as a resident at Edgerton Care Center on the same floor of the building where she served others during her career.