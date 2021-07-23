July 11, 2021
Fontana, WI - On Sunday, July 11th, Mary Levine, 86, peacefully stepped into heaven, or as she would say in her own unique way, "one day when I go to the moon." Well, Sunday was that day. Mary was born in Nahma, Michigan to John and Mae Neadow. She grew up in Cooks, MI in a family with 12 brothers and sisters. She married Donald Levine in September of 1953 and they raised five children in Fontana, Wisconsin. Together they made one fun and dynamic duo.
Mary was active in the Fontana Jr. Women's Club, the village council, the Country Club Estates, the school PTA, the MS Snowmobile run, and many more organizations. For over 50 years, she spearheaded and brought us together every 4th of July for our annual colossal family reunion weekend. She did it because she so loved her precious family and so strongly believed in the value of family traditions. She was our Polka dancing queen who enjoyed gardening, roses, baking fresh rolls daily, waving to those she passed on her hot pink bicycle, and making friends with everyone who crossed her path. She loved and cared for animals as if they were humans - especially her beloved Snickers, her doggie companion in her latter years. (Snickers also passed away on July 11). A creative in every way, she left her Mary Alice mark on everything she touched. She was extremely independent, always dressed to impress with vivid outfits and endless accessories - she loved our American flag, a staple in her outfits. A card shark, she loved playing cards. Over the years she created a hybrid card game that is now a staple within our family and beyond. Oh, the powerful and hilarious stories she could tell ... memories from her childhood, of the potato farm she grew up on, how she was crowned the Potato Queen in Michigan ... incredible stories of a woman who lived an incredible life.
We, who are left behind, who loved and miss you - we hope the view from the moon is as spectacular as you were.
She is survived by her brother Don (Amy) Neadow, son Dennis (DeAnda) Levine, daughter-in-law Jane (Steve) Levine, daughters Valerie (Don) Snyder, Debra (Bob) Milliman, and Lori Levine; grandchildren Sara, Hanna, and Erika Levine, Jenny (Andy) Moe, Stephie (Josh) Rankin, Michaela Levine, Brian Pearson, Hope Shoemaker, Charlie (Jacqui) Shoemaker, Katie (Mike) Nicholson, Eric (Tasha) Vanderstappen, Scott (Kelly) Vanderstappen, and Jacob (Nikki) Vanderstappen. She leaves nine great-grandchildren Callie, Sawyer, Lyla, Levi, Stevie, Evan, Elle, Johan and a little boy on the way.
She is reunited with her beloved husband, Don, sons Scott and Steve, her parents and brothers and sisters. A memorial service, followed by a luncheon, will be held at the Lutheran Church in Ogema, Wisconsin at 11:00 a.m. on September 11.