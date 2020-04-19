November 23, 1949 - April 15, 2020
Janesville -- Mary Leon Stone, age 70 of Janesville, passed away peacefully with her siblings by her side on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 23, 1949 to Leon Lavern Stone and Elizabeth Anne Galdonik. Mary suffered the crippling effects of the polio epidemic when she was four years old and spent her life unable to walk. She was never hindered by her handicap. She graduated from Joseph A. Craig High School in 1968 and spent a semester at UW-Platteville. After leaving the university, she moved to Milwaukee and obtained a degree as a Cytotechnologist from Milwaukee County Hospital. She worked as a Cytotechnologist until her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed working for Milwaukee County Hospital, West Allis Memorial Hospital, and Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Mary took time away from work and completed her Bachelor of Arts while living on campus at Trinity College in Deerfield, Illinois in 1989. She enjoyed cooking, needlepoint, sewing and caring for her family. She was very competitive and loved playing cards with family and friends. She had no tolerance for cheating. She had a generous heart and gave whatever she could to whoever needed it. She donated to many missionaries. In 2017, her life was interrupted by dementia. She spent the last two years being lovingly cared for by the staff at Rock Haven Nursing Home. While in Milwaukee she declared her faith in Jesus Christ, living her life looking forward to salvation and an eternity with Him in her whole and perfect body. She walks with Him today.
Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Alicia Ellen; and her father and mother. She is survived by her siblings: Paul (Bonnie) Stone, Kevin Stone, David (Vicki) Stone, Mark (Nancy) Stone, Catherine (Greg) Mullen, Beth (Steve) Heilman, Bruce (Kimberly) Stone, and our beloved "sister" Stacy Myers; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital for the dignity and compassion they provided for Mary and to us during this difficult time.