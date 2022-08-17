Mary Lake Colcord

August 24, 1943 - August 11, 2022

Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE— Mary Lake Colcord went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at age 78 after a brief illness. She was born the daughter of Robert and Ramona Lake in Rockford, IL., she was the oldest of 4 daughters. After graduating high school, Mary attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Sioux City, IA and later UW - Whitewater for a Master's in Counseling. After several years of nursing at Rockford and Beloit Memorial Hospitals, she moved on to work in a variety of counseling centers until she retired. Mary met her husband, Norman Colcord, in July 1968, and married him September 14, 1968. The couple resided in Janesville, WI. and had two daughters, Ann and Rita. Mary was a devoted Catholic woman who faithfully attended St. John Vianney Catholic Church. From a young age, Mary cared for many family members and always helped others in any way she could, extending her caring heart to those she loved. Not only was she a devoted mother, but a fantastic cook as well; she never sent anyone away empty-handed.

