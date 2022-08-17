Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE— Mary Lake Colcord went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at age 78 after a brief illness. She was born the daughter of Robert and Ramona Lake in Rockford, IL., she was the oldest of 4 daughters. After graduating high school, Mary attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Sioux City, IA and later UW - Whitewater for a Master's in Counseling. After several years of nursing at Rockford and Beloit Memorial Hospitals, she moved on to work in a variety of counseling centers until she retired. Mary met her husband, Norman Colcord, in July 1968, and married him September 14, 1968. The couple resided in Janesville, WI. and had two daughters, Ann and Rita. Mary was a devoted Catholic woman who faithfully attended St. John Vianney Catholic Church. From a young age, Mary cared for many family members and always helped others in any way she could, extending her caring heart to those she loved. Not only was she a devoted mother, but a fantastic cook as well; she never sent anyone away empty-handed.
Mary is survived by her faithful husband, Norman; 2 daughters, Ann (Michael) Howell and Rita (Bob) Warner; 3 grandchildren: Alex (Madeline) Warner, David Howell, and Rachel Howell; her 3 sisters: Barbara Arnold, Helen Nevins, and Rosanne Nelson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. . Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Burlington, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, at CHURCH. Memorials are preferred in Mary's name to Heartland Hospice, American Heart Association or JDRF. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Mary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the fourth-floor nursing staff at SSM Dean St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville and to the compassionate care provided by Promedica/Heartland Hospice.
