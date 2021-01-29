May 20, 1935 - January 27, 2021
of Janesville, WI - Mary L. Tracy, age 85, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Mary was born in Milwaukee on May 20, 1935; the daughter of Frank and Esther (Lemke) Pups; and married George Tracy after his tenure in the United States Army on October 13, 1956. She worked as a housekeeper in the Janesville area for many years, and was an avid bird enthusiast. She even kept two parakeets as pets, Loretta and Oscar, and enjoyed their friendly banter on a daily basis. In retirement, Mary and George made many wonderful friends and memories wintering in Florida. Mary will be remembered as a loving and dear wife, mother, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her loyal and loving husband, George Tracy; and her brother, Louie Pups.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her children: George Jr. and Serina; and brother, George Pups.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.