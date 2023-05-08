Mary L. Onsrud

May 16, 1940 - April 29, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Mary L. Onsrud, age 82, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Edgerton Hospital. She was born in Edgerton on May 16, 1940, the daughter of Samuel and Evelyn (Anderson) Moss. She was a 1958 graduate of Edgerton High School. Mary married John E. Onsrud on June 28, 1958, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Mary worked as a secretary for the phone company, and UW Whitewater, and was the Director of Volunteers at the Edgerton Hospital for many years. She also owned and operated the "Creative Nook" yarn and crafts shop in Edgerton for many years. Family was paramount to Mary; she was a loving and nurturing mother to her 3 children, all while working full-time to help provide for the family. She was a beautiful seamstress and knitter. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Mary was a member of Central Lutheran Church, where she was an active volunteer.

