Edgerton, WI - Mary L. Onsrud, age 82, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Edgerton Hospital. She was born in Edgerton on May 16, 1940, the daughter of Samuel and Evelyn (Anderson) Moss. She was a 1958 graduate of Edgerton High School. Mary married John E. Onsrud on June 28, 1958, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Mary worked as a secretary for the phone company, and UW Whitewater, and was the Director of Volunteers at the Edgerton Hospital for many years. She also owned and operated the "Creative Nook" yarn and crafts shop in Edgerton for many years. Family was paramount to Mary; she was a loving and nurturing mother to her 3 children, all while working full-time to help provide for the family. She was a beautiful seamstress and knitter. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Mary was a member of Central Lutheran Church, where she was an active volunteer.
Mary is survived by her husband, John; 3 children: Theresa "Terri" (Bob) Kislia of Janesville, Kolleen (Cheryl Fuchs) Onsrud of Janesville and Kevin (Betsie) Onsrud of Northbrook, IL; 4 grandchildren: Matthew Wilcox, Sam Kislia, Geoff (Mackenzie) Onsrud and Jeremy Onsrud; 1 great grandchild due in September; brother, Charles "Chuck" (Leona) Moss; sister-in-law, Naomi Rockwell; loving dog, Peanut; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials can be made to either Central Lutheran Church or the Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden. The APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"Mary's family would like to thank Dr. Sankineni, the nurses and staff at Edgerton Hospital and Agrace Hospice for the loving care they provided Mary and her family".
