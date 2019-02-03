- January 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mary L. (nee Braunwarth) Hathorn, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. She was born in Prentice, Wisconsin; the daughter of Dr. Isadore H. and Florence M. (Keenan) Braunwarth. Mary was a resident of Janesville most of her life and was married to her loving husband, Richard J. Hathorn on August 22, 1959. Mary graduated from Janesville High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing in Madison. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Madison, St. Mary's in Long Beach, CA, and Dean Clinic in Madison.

Mary is survived by her five children: Beth Suprise, David (June) Hathorn, Mark (Nola) Hathorn, Richard B. (Rhonda Erickson) Hathorn, and Michael (Linda) Hathorn; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Klipstine and Dorothy Freitag; and numerous nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Hathorn; by her son, John Paul; by her parents; three brothers: David, Paul and John Braunwarth; and two sisters, Sue and Sarah Braunwarth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal service will follow immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Hospital and Medical Center, Agrace Hospice Care, or to St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online obituary and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our mother, and a special thank you to her care team: Lynda M., Karen M. and Sheri E.